Water level at Mettur Dam stands at 119.88 feet

December 07, 2022 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 119.88 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 10,662 cusecs and the discharge 1,000 cusecs. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

