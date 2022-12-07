Water level at Mettur Dam stands at 119.88 feet

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 119.88 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 10,662 cusecs and the discharge 1,000 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
December 07, 2022 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI
The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 119.88 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 10,662 cusecs and the discharge 1,000 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription