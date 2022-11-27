Water level at Mettur dam stands at 119.32 feet

The water level at Mettur dam stood at 119.32 feet on Sunday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 12,347 cusecs and the discharge 15,001 cusecs.
November 27, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI
