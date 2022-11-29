Water level at Mettur dam stands at 119.08 feet

November 29, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The water level at Mettur dam on Tuesday stood at 119.08 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 11,234 cusecs and the discharge 14,999 cusecs. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

