Water level at Mettur dam stands at 119.08 feet

The water level at Mettur dam on Tuesday stood at 119.08 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 11,234 cusecs and the discharge 14,999 cusecs.
Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE FIFA World Cup Day 10: Round 3 begins, Ecuador vs Senegal at 8:30 PM IST, USA takes on Iran; Netherlands, England in action
November 29, 2022 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI
The water level at Mettur dam on Tuesday stood at 119.08 feet against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 11,234 cusecs and the discharge 14,999 cusecs.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE