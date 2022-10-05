Water level at Mettur Dam stands at 118.72 feet Ganesan S 6724 TIRUCHI October 05, 2022 17:08 ISTADVERTISEMENT TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW India Rahul Gandhi was asked to request me to withdraw from Congress president polls: Shashi Tharoor Other States Jammu and Kashmir DGP Prisons found dead in Jammu, probe started Economy Exports drop 3.5% in September, imports slide below $60 billion for the first time in seven months India Modi, Zelenskyy discuss Ukraine conflict; PM says there can be ‘no military solution’ Movies ‘Your Christmas Or Mine’ to stream on Prime Video from December 2 Other States 10 bodies spotted, four retrieved after avalanche in Uttarakhand: NIM principal ADVERTISEMENTThe water level at Mettur Dam stood at 118.72 feet on Wednesday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 16,701 cusecs and the discharge 15,000 cusecs. This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month unlock them all SUBSCRIBE NOW Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism. SUBSCRIBE NOW or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app Log in If you're already a subscriber X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism. Support our reporting. SUBSCRIBE NOW X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles. Read unlimited articles. SUBSCRIBE NOW X This is your last free article. to read unlimited content from The Hindu SUBSCRIBE NOW Get The Hindu News App on Get The Hindu News App on ADVERTISEMENTLeave your comments and read more on The Hindu News appXMy AccountSign out