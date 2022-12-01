Water level at Mettur Dam stands at 118.69 feet

The water level at Mettur Dam stood at 118.69 feet on Thursday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 12,525 cusecs and the discharge 13,835 cusecs.
December 01, 2022 04:28 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - TIRUCHI
