Water level at Mettur dam stands at 118.59 feet

TIRUCHI
The water level at Mettur dam stood at 118.59 feet on Friday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 9,435 cusecs and the discharge 12,411 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
December 02, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUCHI
TIRUCHI
The water level at Mettur dam stood at 118.59 feet on Friday against its full level of 120 feet. The inflow was 9,435 cusecs and the discharge 12,411 cusecs.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription