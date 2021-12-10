Parabolic solar concentrator installed

TIRUCHI

A parabolic solar concentrator based water heating system for supplying hot water for cleaning various components including bogie frames, engine blocks and axle boxes of various rolling stock has been installed at the Golden Rock Railway Workshop here.

The initiative has been put in place in lieu of the existing electrical heaters. It is aimed at reducing the carbon footprint to the tune of 1,58,410 kg of carbon-di-oxide a year during the course of maintenance of rolling stocks. The workshop is expected to save 1.9 lakh units of electric energy and ₹15.27 lakhs a year.

The unit is capable of supplying 10,000 litres of hot water a day using solar energy in peak period. Backup electric heater is provided as a standby to supply hot water during rainy / cloudy days. The solar concentrator consists of six numbers of parabolic mirror reflectors called Scheffler concentrator which focuses sun’s radiation on separate receivers placed in front of them at a fixed height.

The receivers are interconnected with pipelines for circulation of water from a storage tank based on thermosyphon principle. In order to use solar energy efficiently throughout the day, the axis of the reflector dishes are aligned with the axis of the sun rays all through the day through an automatic tracking system.

The system is capable of heating the water up to 82 degree celcius required for various processes. A water temperature indicator provided in the collection tank/outlet pipe connection to show outlet water temperature. Proper insulation covering the storage tank and pipeline has been made to avoid heat loss from the hot water.

The system was inaugurated online by the Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas on Thursday, a press release said.