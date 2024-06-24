Water flow begins in Puliancholai, but poor amenities puts off visitors

With the jungle stream at Puliancholai at the foot of the Kollimalai in Tiruchi district coming alive with water flow following the recent rain, calls to strengthen basic amenities at the popular picnic spot have got shriller.

Situated 70 km away from Tiruchi, Puliancholai is known for its scenic beauty, and attracts a large number of picnickers on weekends and holidays. The water flowing downstream offers a natural bathing area amidst verdant surroundings. Most visitors, however, are largely disappointed with the absence of basic amenities here.

Access to the upper reaches of the stream remains difficult given the rugged terrain which is full of rocks and stones. One has to trek along the stream for some distance on the hills to choose a spot to take a dip. Even the approach road to the entry point of the stream has not been paved.

Although the Pachaperumalpatti panchayat collects an entry-cum-parking fee for vehicles and the Forest Department levies a separate entry fee at the spot, there has been no attempt to improve basic amenities at the spot.

The absence of toilets and cloakrooms near the bathing spots on the stream is acutely felt by visitors. Men and women are forced to take cover behind trees or rocks to change.

A cloakroom near the entry point remains locked and non-functional most of the time. It does not serve the purpose as the most bathing spots are located upstream, say visitors. Besides, there is nobody to look after the cloakroom.

“The place urgently needs some minimum basic amenities such as clean toilets, drinking water supply and change rooms near the bathing points on the stream for visitors to safely change their clothes after bathing,” said Chandran, a recent visitor to the spot.

A children’s park near the entry point is in a shambles with broken play equipment. The wild growth inside the park keeps away the visitors.

The absence of a decent restaurant is another disadvantage. For picnickers carrying food, it is a challenge to keep the monkeys at bay and eat in the open. Vendors sell eatables in unhygienic conditions.

While district officials say that plans were being drawn up to improve basic amenities both at Puliancholai and Pachamalai, both situated close to Thuraiyur in the district, none of the projects have taken off yet.