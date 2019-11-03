‘Water connections to be cut if cleanliness is not maintained’

The Tiruchi City Corporation has urged residents to maintain their premises clean and warned that drinking water connections would be cut off if cleanliness was not maintained.

Officials of the city body, led by the Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran have been conducting door-to- door inspections on the functioning of rainwater harvesting structures and to check for mosquito breeding sources regularly.

Residents are also served with notices to ensure that the work is done systematically.

However, defiance of the notice can lead to their water supply being disconnected

After hosting a slew of awareness drive, including a letter to each household requesting disposal of pots, coconut shells and other vessels which may have been collected, corporation local body initiated the process to issue notices to erring buildings recently. “We have been asking residents to dispose of discarded items and keep all water containers closed. People still believe that mosquitoes, especially the Aedes aegypti, which spreads dengue, breeds in sewage water. Several question us and ask us to go away. For them, these warnings and action will be useful,” an official with the civic body said.

Sources said that Corporation has levied a total of over ₹1 lakh as penalty on violators during October. From January to September, a whopping ₹ 5,48,700 has been collected as penalty from violators, an official said.