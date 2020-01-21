Watchmen for HR and CE temples

The Thanjavur District Police have been entrusted with the responsibility of selecting night watchmen in temples managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Board in the district.

The HR and CE department had requested the district police to identify and select suitable persons for the post of night watchman at 100 temples.

Following this, retired police and armed services personnel in good physical condition and less than 62 years of age were directed to approach the District Police Headquarters during working days to apply for the post of night watchmen.

Selected persons would be entitled to a consolidated pay of ₹7,300 a month.