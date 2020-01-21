Tiruchirapalli

Watchmen for HR and CE temples

more-in

The Thanjavur District Police have been entrusted with the responsibility of selecting night watchmen in temples managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Board in the district.

The HR and CE department had requested the district police to identify and select suitable persons for the post of night watchman at 100 temples.

Following this, retired police and armed services personnel in good physical condition and less than 62 years of age were directed to approach the District Police Headquarters during working days to apply for the post of night watchmen.

Selected persons would be entitled to a consolidated pay of ₹7,300 a month.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tiruchirapalli
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 6:04:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/watchmen-for-hr-and-ce-temples/article30612287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY