Watchman arrested for rape in Pettavaithalai

TIRUCHI

03 June 2020 18:14 IST

A 71-year-old watchman was arrested on the charges of raping a 70-year-old woman in Pettavaithalai in the district on Tuesday.

The crime was committed inside a commercial complex where the woman had been working as a sweeper and supplying tea. Police sources said the woman went upstairs in the morning, when the watchman took her to a room and allegedly committed the crime after shutting the door.

Advertising

Advertising

On a complaint from the victim, the watchman M. Ponnusamy of Kulithalai area was arrested. The Jeeyapuram All Women Police have registered a case against him under IPC section 376 (rape).