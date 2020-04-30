Watch towers erected to check transportation of people in freight carriers

PHOTO MOORTHY
TIRUCHI: Watch towers have been established by the Tiruchi Rural Police at the district borders and at toll plazas along different national highway stretches to mount surveillance and check mass transportation of people and labourers in freight carriers during the current lockdown.
Field-level police personnel have been deployed in shifts on the watch
towers to view from top if freight vehicles discreetly transported
labourers or others when the prohibitory orders were in place and
detain such vehicles. The move is also aimed at checking illegal
movement of contraband, say senior police officers.
The Tiruchi Rural Police encompassing five sub divisions has set up
check posts at 20 locations bordering Perambalur, Ariyalur,
Pudukottai, Karur, Thanjavur, Salem, Namakkal, Madurai and Dindigul
besides Tiruchi City to keep a round-the-clock watch and prevent mass
transportation of people.
The watch towers put up at district border check posts include near
MIET on the outskirts of Tiruchi city along the Tiruchi – Pudukottai
national highway; Periyar bridge near Musiri; Vadugapatti near
Kattuputhur in Musiri sub division; Nagalapuram bordering Perambalur
district; Kottapatti bordering Karur district and Andiyapatti
bordering Pudukottai district, say police sources.
Watch towers have also been separately put up at Samayapuram toll
plaza along the Tiruchi – Chennai national highway; Thuvakudi toll
plaza along the Tiruchi – Thanjavur national highway; Pettavaithalai
toll plaza along the Tiruchi – Karur national highway and Vaiyampatti
toll plaza along the Tiruchi – Dindigul national highway. The watch
towers were established a few days ago
With bus and rail services having been completely suspended in the
wake of the lockdown there were reports of people being transported in
freight carriers to their respective destinations in different parts
of the country. In order to check such mass transportation of people
and labourers, watch towers have been established as an additional
measure to prevent such incidents. This was also to prevent movement
of people from the highly infected areas within the State as well and
check smuggling of contraband, say police officers.
Dedicated teams of police personnel in three shifts were being
deployed atop the watch towers to mount surveillance round-the-clock
and check instances especially during night hours when such incidents
could be more to evade detection, say the officers. Police sources say
over 14,000 cases had been booked against more than 15,000 persons
found violating the prohibitory orders during the lockdown that came
into force since late March. The number of vehicles seized by
different police stations in Tiruchi Rural Police limits exceeded
12,600.
EOM/RAM