Watch towers erected to check transportation of people in freight carriers

TIRUCHI: Watch towers have been established by the Tiruchi Rural Police at the district borders and at toll plazas along different national highway stretches to mount surveillance and check mass transportation of people and labourers in freight carriers during the current lockdown.

Field-level police personnel have been deployed in shifts on the watch

towers to view from top if freight vehicles discreetly transported

labourers or others when the prohibitory orders were in place and

detain such vehicles. The move is also aimed at checking illegal

movement of contraband, say senior police officers.

The Tiruchi Rural Police encompassing five sub divisions has set up

check posts at 20 locations bordering Perambalur, Ariyalur,

Pudukottai, Karur, Thanjavur, Salem, Namakkal, Madurai and Dindigul

besides Tiruchi City to keep a round-the-clock watch and prevent mass

transportation of people.

The watch towers put up at district border check posts include near

MIET on the outskirts of Tiruchi city along the Tiruchi – Pudukottai

national highway; Periyar bridge near Musiri; Vadugapatti near

Kattuputhur in Musiri sub division; Nagalapuram bordering Perambalur

district; Kottapatti bordering Karur district and Andiyapatti

bordering Pudukottai district, say police sources.

Watch towers have also been separately put up at Samayapuram toll

plaza along the Tiruchi – Chennai national highway; Thuvakudi toll

plaza along the Tiruchi – Thanjavur national highway; Pettavaithalai

toll plaza along the Tiruchi – Karur national highway and Vaiyampatti

toll plaza along the Tiruchi – Dindigul national highway. The watch

towers were established a few days ago

With bus and rail services having been completely suspended in the

wake of the lockdown there were reports of people being transported in

freight carriers to their respective destinations in different parts

of the country. In order to check such mass transportation of people

and labourers, watch towers have been established as an additional

measure to prevent such incidents. This was also to prevent movement

of people from the highly infected areas within the State as well and

check smuggling of contraband, say police officers.

Dedicated teams of police personnel in three shifts were being

deployed atop the watch towers to mount surveillance round-the-clock

and check instances especially during night hours when such incidents

could be more to evade detection, say the officers. Police sources say

over 14,000 cases had been booked against more than 15,000 persons

found violating the prohibitory orders during the lockdown that came

into force since late March. The number of vehicles seized by

different police stations in Tiruchi Rural Police limits exceeded

12,600.

