Watch | Andal, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple elephant, communicating with its mahout

29 January 2021 23:51 IST

A video on Andal, Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple elephant communicating with mahout is a big hit

A video clip of Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple elephant, Andal, communicating with her mahout Rajesh is going viral with animal lovers sharing it across several social media platforms.

Andal, the 42-year-old elephant has been at the Srirangam temple for over 36 years and is a very loving elephant, Mr.Rajesh said. “Do not reduce her intelligence to just her response to my questions. She knows what her duty is through the day, she knows when the temple gates open, she knows when it is a special day and must be cleaned up and ready. Elephants are smart animals, but Andal is very smart,” he laughed.

Advertising

Advertising