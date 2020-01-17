Waste collection in Tiruchi neglected on festival days: residents

Despite having made special arrangements for waste collection in the city on Bhogi festival, Tiruchi Corporation has been facing flak from residents for ‘tardy work’ on solid waste management post-Pongal.

The Corporation on January 13 opened five waste collection centres to ensure that citizens did not set them on fire. “A total of 1.5 tonnes of tyres, rags, old mats and pots were collected. They were all handed over at the centres and will be sent to the cement factories to be used as fuel,” an official of the civic body said.

The five centres were at Puthur near K. Abhishekapuram zonal office, EB road, Madurai Road and Raja Street (G corner), where sanitary workers received the waste handed over by residents.

From burning old material, Bhogi is increasingly witnessing burning of plastics and tyres, causing much air pollution. Residents who clean their houses ahead of Pongal usually burn the discarded items in front of their houses. “Pollution of that nature can cause severe damage to the lungs. To prevent it, such a move was formulated,” the official said.

Meanwhile, collection of clothes at Anbu Suvar - ‘Wall of Happiness’ set up near Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, multiplied manifold. "People who cleaned their houses, especially those in affluent areas, gathered their old clothes and decided to donate them to the less fortunate. There are at least four large gunny bags filled with clothes which are yet to be checked and arranged at the wall. There is no room for it at the moment,” said a guard manning the Wall.

However, the civic body appears to be struggling with garbage collection since Pongal, going by the dumping of waste at several road corners. “When we contacted our local sanitary workers, they said they were on leave and would only come back on Saturday. What are we to do until then? Food waste has accumulated and causing a terrible smell,” a resident at Thillai Nagar said.

Residents living in apartment complexes resorted to dumping their waste on the roadside, said M.Shanmughapriya, a resident of Woraiyur. "Well-dressed men drop their garbage bags early in the morning thinking that nobody notices them. Will they like it if we all went and dumped our waste in front of their houses?” she asked.

“Cattle and stray dogs drag the garbage to our doorstep,” she added.