Wasps nest destroyed

Fire service personnel have destroyed a wasps nest on a tree near Kuttakarai Municipal Primary School, Seniyar Street, Mannargudi.

According to sources, the wasps started flying from the tree on Monday afternoon when the school was functioning. On sensing the possibility of students getting attacked by them, teachers asked all 110 students to move out of the premises quickly and declared a holiday.

Subsequently, fire service personnel were alerted and they destroyed the nest on the tree in a three-hour operation.

