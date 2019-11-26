Wasps nest destroyed

Fire service personnel have destroyed a wasps nest on a tree near Kuttakarai Municipal Primary School, Seniyar Street, Mannargudi.
According to sources, the wasps started flying from the tree on Monday afternoon when the school was functioning. On sensing the possibility of students getting attacked by them, teachers asked all 110 students to move out of the premises quickly and declared a holiday.
Subsequently, fire service personnel were alerted and they destroyed the nest on the tree in a three-hour operation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.