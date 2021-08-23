Warring fishers keep away from sea

MAYILADUTHURAI

23 August 2021 22:12 IST

Though the situation has calmed down between the two warring groups of fishers supporting and opposing banned purse seine nets in the district, both sides continue to keep away from the sea.

A strong posse of police personnel has been deployed to prevent law and order problems triggered earlier this month when a group of Poompuhar-based fishermen on a mechanised boat cornered another group belonging to Vanagiri mid-sea and damaged their fibre-glass boat. Three fishermen were injured.

The situation escalated when a group of fishers from Vanagiri retaliated by setting on fire four fibre glass boats belonging to the opposite group. Police booked cases against perpetrators on both sides and seized the mechanised boat.

“As such, there is no restriction on fishers entering the sea with permitted nets. The situation will ease further after a few more arrests [of absconding fishers] are made in a day or two,” Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh said.

Meanwhile, fishers of Tranquebar have resumed their fishing activities.

The police and fisheries departments have tightened vigil to prevent fishers of both mechanised and fibre boats from using nets with gaps that are smaller than the permitted level.

According to Tathe mil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act of 1983, the gap of the fishing nets should not be less than 40 mm. A tab on the minimum legal size of fish has become necessary to reduce the catch of juveniles before they can spawn and replenish the population, Fisheries officials said.

Officials have been monitoring the nets used for sardine (mathi) fishing, in particular, by both mechanised and fibre boats. The entry and exit points are under police surveillance.

Fishers are prone to using meshes with smaller holes for netting large catches of sardine, and hence the vigil, officials said.