Warning to seed sellers

THANJAVUR

23 June 2020 17:23 IST

Six paddy seed retailers in Thanjavur district have been stopped from selling seeds as they were found to be of inferior quality.

The inferior quality of the seeds came to light during surprise checks conducted by a team of officials from the Directorate of Seed Certification and Organic Certification, Coimbatore, at private retailing units in Thanjavur, Ammapettai, Orathanadu, and Pattukottai taluks on Monday.

The DSCOC officials had urged farmers to procure certified seeds and demand receipt for the purchase. They had also warned seed sellers of stern action for sale of uncertified seeds to farmers and non-issuance of receipt.

Advertising

Advertising