ADVERTISEMENT

Warning against holding jallikattu without permission

January 02, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar has warned of criminal action against those conducting jallikattu without obtaining due permission from the State government. 

The event could be organised only after obtaining permission from the State government, the Collector said in a press release issued here on Monday.  The district administration has invited applications for conducting jallikattu in 2023. The applications should be submitted to the district administration 15 days prior to the event. The organisers of jallikattu, ‘vadamadu’, ‘manju virattu’ and ‘yerudhu vidum’ events should adhere to the 2017-guidelines mentioned in the government order issued by the Animal Husbandry department.

The event organisers, bull owners and tamers should have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Those taking part in the event should subject themselves to RT-PCR Test two days prior to the event and submit COVID-19 negative report to the medical team.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US