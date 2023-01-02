HamberMenu
Warning against holding jallikattu without permission

January 02, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar has warned of criminal action against those conducting jallikattu without obtaining due permission from the State government. 

The event could be organised only after obtaining permission from the State government, the Collector said in a press release issued here on Monday.  The district administration has invited applications for conducting jallikattu in 2023. The applications should be submitted to the district administration 15 days prior to the event. The organisers of jallikattu, ‘vadamadu’, ‘manju virattu’ and ‘yerudhu vidum’ events should adhere to the 2017-guidelines mentioned in the government order issued by the Animal Husbandry department.

The event organisers, bull owners and tamers should have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Those taking part in the event should subject themselves to RT-PCR Test two days prior to the event and submit COVID-19 negative report to the medical team.

