Warning against auction of local body posts

PUDUKOTTAI

The Pudukottai Collector warned that stern action would be initiated if the district administration received any complaint of auctioning of posts of president and councillors for local bodies election which are scheduled this month-end.

The Collector said election-related guidelines pertaining to the forthcoming local body polls have been clearly spelt out during an all-party meeting conducted with recognised political parties here.

The district administration would conduct an inquiry into complaints of posts of president and councillor being auctioned and initiate stern action after probe, she said in a press release issued here. Local body polls in the district is to be held in two-phases: December 27 and 30 and the counting of votes would be taken up on January 2.

The Collector further said necessary security arrangements would be made in the counting centres to be established in the 13 panchayat unions in the district.

Ms. Uma Maheswari said election-related works were apace in the district for the conduct of the upcoming polls as per the instructions and guidance of the State Election Commission.

The Collector who is also the District Election Officer said candidates could file their nominations on Saturday (December 14) as well for the posts of district panchayat ward member, panchayat union ward member, village panchayat president and village panchayat ward member. The nominations were being received from December 9 with the last date being December 16.

Ariyalur

Collector D. Rathna on Friday said nominations for local body polls were being received in Ariyalur districts for 1,662 village panchayat ward members; 201 village panchayat presidents; 113 panchayat union ward members and 12 district panchayat ward members.

The Collector accompanied by the Superintent of Police, Ariyalur V.R. Srinivasan and revenue officials inspected the counting centres in Andimadam and Jayamkondam panchayat unions. The spots where surveillance cameras were to be installed, the partitions to be made inside the counting centre and the path to be taken by officials and agents at the counting centres were all inspected by the Collector on the occasion.

The counting centre for Andimadam panchayat union is Government Higher Secondary School, Vilanthai, while the counting centre for Jayamkondam panchayat union is Government Higher Secondary School, Jayamkondam.

Perambalur

Collector V. Santha on Friday inspected the preparatory works currently underway for the local body polls in Alathur panchayat union. An official press release said voting boxes which would contain votes polled by public for various posts in Alathur panchayat union have been kept at the Padalur Government Higher Secondary School.

The Collector inspected the basic amenities prevailing in the school for the benefit of the voters, officials and agents. The Collector said a total number of 174 polling booths would be established in Alathur union.