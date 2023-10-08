Warm reception to CRPF women bikers on motorcycle expedition

October 08, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A warm reception was accorded to a group of women personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who are currently on a motorcycle expedition from Kanyakumari to Gujarat upon their arrival at Tiruchi and Perambalur on Sunday. The CRPF women bike riders are on a motorcycle expedition to create awareness among the public on ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Beti Padhao’ (Save the Girl Child and Educate the Girl Child).

The Rotary Clubs of Trichy and Joseph Eye Hospital accorded a warm welcome to the 60 CRPF women bike riders upon their arrival at Tiruchi in the morning. Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi N. Kamini who was present on the occasion flagged off the team to continue with their expedition.

The expedition which commenced from Kanyakumari on October 5 will conclude at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on October 31. The expedition team was accorded a warm welcome when they arrived at Perambalur in which the District Revenue Officer, Perambalur, M. Vadivel Prabhu, and others were present. The team was later given a warm send-off.