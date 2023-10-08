HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Warm reception to CRPF women bikers on motorcycle expedition

October 08, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police N. Kamini flagging off a motorcycle expedition in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Commissioner of Police N. Kamini flagging off a motorcycle expedition in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 A warm reception was accorded to a group of women personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who are currently on a motorcycle expedition from Kanyakumari to Gujarat upon their arrival at Tiruchi and Perambalur on Sunday. The CRPF women bike riders are on a motorcycle expedition to create awareness among the public on ‘Beti Bachao’ and ‘Beti Padhao’ (Save the Girl Child and Educate the Girl Child).

The Rotary Clubs of Trichy and Joseph Eye Hospital accorded a warm welcome to the 60 CRPF women bike riders upon their arrival at Tiruchi in the morning.  Commissioner of Police, Tiruchi N. Kamini who was present on the occasion flagged off the team to continue with their expedition.

The expedition which commenced from Kanyakumari on October 5 will conclude at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on October 31. The expedition team was accorded a warm welcome when they arrived at Perambalur in which the District Revenue Officer, Perambalur, M. Vadivel Prabhu, and others were present.  The team was later given a warm send-off.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.