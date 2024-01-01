Wards of migrant Tamils taken on a cultural tour in Pudukottai district under Vergalai Thedi scheme

January 01, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

A group of wards of migrant Tamils were given an overview of the rich culture and history of Pudukottai district and its important tourist spots, including Sittanavasal and Tirumayam fort, during a cultural tour organised for them on Sunday under the Vergalai Thedi scheme of the State government.

The Tamil Diaspora youth were taken to Sittanavasal where they were explained about the lives of Jain monks and cave paintings done using the fresco-secco technique besides the greatness of Kudimiyanmalai and the Tirumayam fort and other tourists spots in the district.

District Collector I.S. Mercy Ramya interacted with the wards of migrant Tamils during the programme. The Collector said the Vergalai Thedi (Reaching Your Roots) scheme implemented by the State government was to enable the Tamil Diaspora youth to know about the glorious culture and heritage of Tamils by taking them on a cultural tour to architectural and archaeological places in Tamil Nadu and showcasing them various facets of Tamil history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under this initiative, a group of 58 Tamil Diaspora youth, including those from Canada, Fiji, Sri Lanka and Australia between the age group 18 to 30 were invited by the State government and were taken on the guided tour at State government’s cost.

The tour started on December 27 from Mahabalipuram near Chennai with the youth being taken to different places of historical and cultural importance in Tamil Nadu, an official release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.