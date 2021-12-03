Ward for international travellers set up at hospital

TIRUCHI

03 December 2021 20:29 IST

The Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital has set up an exclusive ward for treating those among incoming international air travellers who are infected with COVID-19 virus, and their contacts. The ward would be an isolation facility for patients until the results of the sample taken for genome sequencing arrive.

The facility has been established at the farthest end of the hospital campus where patients were admitted during the first wave of COVID-19. A total of 22 regular beds and 10 Intensive Care Unit beds have been set up, and it would be expanded if the need arises, senior officials said.

Advertising

Advertising

Health workers deputed for COVID-19 duty would monitor the patients. “The facility is sufficient and well-equipped,” the official said. The hospital has three Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants for oxygen generation and supply - a 1,000-litre capacity PSA plant funded through the PM CARES, and two 350-litre capacity plants through CSR funds.

A triage centre with a 30-bed capacity is also ready for use. In case the number of patients increases, their vitals can be checked and their condition stabilised at the facility, where oxygen would be made available.