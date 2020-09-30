War memorial at Rayanur to be renovated

KARUR

30 September 2020 22:06 IST

The war memorial at Rayanur will be rehabilitated at a cost of ₹3 lakh with the support of Rotaract Club of Karur, said Collector T. Anbalagan.

During the Anglo-Mysore war between the British forces and Tippu Sultan in 1783, the Karur Fort was destroyed, and the British forces brought Karur under its rule.

Thereafter, Karur became part of British India. It was said that the British forces lost 19 personnel and an office in the fight at Rayanur.

A memorial was built for the warriors, who lost lives, and it is under the maintenance of the Karur municipality.

Mr. Anbalagan said that the rehabilitation work had begun. It had been decided to establish a stone inscription with details of the war. It would enable people to know the history of Karur.

The Collector, earlier, inspected the war memorial along with R. Sabarish, president of Rotaract Club, and its members.