‘Wanted’ man held at Tiruchi airport
A Look Out Circular had been issued against him
A 27-year-old man from Kerala against whom a Look Out Circular had been issued was detained at the international airport here on Wednesday.
K. Heethas of Kannur arrived at the airport here from Singapore by an Air India Express flight. During immigration check, he was detained by immigration officials as a Look Out Circular had been issued against him, police sources said.
A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act had been registered against him by Kannur police. Heethas was subsequently handed over to the Airport Police. He was later handed over to a Kerala police team.
