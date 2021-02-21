Wall paintings expand knowledge of students

With a view to providing a wholesome learning environment for students, the walls of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Perambalur have been painted with educational content to engage students even while they are not in classrooms.
The work on the paintings, which began in October 2019, was nearing completion when the COVID-19 lockdown was announced. Now that the schools have reopened, the teachers hope the students will benefit from it. “Over and above what is learnt in classrooms, learning for transformation as better human beings is also imbibed from friends and environment the students are in,” said Principal V. Kalyanaraman.
“Visual stimuli is powerful. This is the root cause of addiction to social media, but this attention could be diverted towards such positive stimuli,” he said. Schools are not just buildings made of brick and mortar but symbols of learning, he added.
Every morning, the students are asked what they learnt from the various wall paintings. This is to ensure that they are paying attention to them. “We do not force them to give answers. If they do not know, they are encouraged to pay more attention to it,” Mr. Kalyanaraman said.
The walls are full of information on every subject, including general knowledge, current affairs, English language, physical education and science. “The teachers have also begun using them as a learning method. Students attending online classes can also view the walls virtually,” he said.
