Wall of Happiness revived

Tiruchi Corporation has revived the Wall of Happiness, set up near K. Abhishekapuram Zonal Office at Puthur. Patrons can donate clothing and also food items which can be placed in the refrigerator installed there, senior officials of the civic body said.

The Wall of Happiness (Anbu Suvar) was set up in 2017, featuring 18 shelves where patrons can donate clothes to those in need. People who need it, many who live in the nearby areas, and those who visit Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital can take any number of clothes from the shelves.

In 2019, the service was extended to food, with the setting up of a refrigerator and around 10 shelves, with closing glass doors to store food items.

While the initiative was welcomed, it was suspended following the COVID-19 lockdown last year.

Now, it is being revived in a systematic manner, with a small number of clothes being placed on the shelves. “We have cleaned up the large mounds of clothes and sorted them according to their condition. While there are well-meaning donors, we cannot place old or tattered clothes on the shelves. We dust and arrange it neatly,” a security guard posted at the site said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Corporation Commissioner P. M. N. Mujibur Rahuman said that the initiative was revived as there was a need for it. Similar such initiatives will also be planned at other vantage points in the city if the need arises, he said.

Donors can also begin using the refrigerator and fridge, however, cooked food is not permitted, he added. Fruits and vegetables, even buns and biscuits from bakeries, can be placed.