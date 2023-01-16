Wall of Happiness contributes to smoke-free Bhogi

January 16, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Corporation’s ‘Wall of Happiness’ functioning on the Allithurai Road near the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) has seemingly been patronised well by the section of residents optiming for an eco-friendly Bhogi festival celebration .

According to a source, the wall on January 14 received used clothes in large quantities, indicating that people subscribe to the idea of donating used clothes to the needy rather than burning them on the day of Bhogi to welcome fresh beginnings.

“Donating clothes instead of setting them on fire should become a practice, as it not only helps the needy but also contributes to a smoke-free festival,” said K.C Neelamegam an environmental activist.

The wall, which was established in 2017 with the objective to serve as a bridge between the giver and the taker, augurs well for economically-disadvantaged people. “The initiative has seen many donors coming forward to donate their qualitative clothes. This will surely make a difference in the life of underprivileged people,” said a senior official.

The 25 foot-long wall measuring 1.50 feet wide has 18 shelves for people to place their used clothes which could be reused by people from economically-weaker sections. Years after its inauguration, the wall continues to receive used clothes every day.

Since the wall is located close to MGMGH, it attracts the attenders of patients belonging to underprivileged families to reuse the clothes placed in the wall.

“On several occasions, we have seen even pressed shirts placed on the shelves, which speaks of the compassion people have for fellow humans. Since the temperate drops at night, people lying on the roads pick up clothes from the wall to beat the chilling cold,” said Deepan Raj, a resident of Woraiyur.

According to the records maintained by the Corporation, around 50 people visit the wall to source clothes. Similarly, several kg of used clothes, which would otherwise have been discarded at waste bins every day, are now finding their way to the Wall of Happiness.