Walking track on Race Course Road to soon sport a new look

March 23, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna

Ready to get a new look: The walking track near Anna Stadium on Race Course Road in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tiruchi Corporation has started redesigning and renovating the walking track on Race Course Road in Khajamalai to add amenities for walkers.

The civic body has sanctioned around ₹50 lakh for the redevelopment project. The four-kilometre stretch around Anna Sports Stadium will be developed as a model recreational space with refurbished pedestrian platforms, vintage street lights, planting of saplings and space for residents to relax.

According to the officials, redesigning and renovation are planned on the existing walking track to add amenities for walkers and to encourage bicycle rides. “The 10 feet-wide pedestrian platforms are being redeveloped in a phased manner, and granite slabs are being installed on the platforms to allow the flow of rainwater,” said a senior Corporation official.

Granite benches will be installed every 300 metres to help residents relax. It will also feature a separate pavement made of pebbles with facilities for 8-shaped walking. As the area attracts bicycle riders, the civic body has planned for an exclusive bicycle track with signboards.

The Corporation has installed a series of vintage street lamps along the walking tracks which apart from beautifying the place, have improved the safety of evening walkers. The bright yellow lamps have been placed at a height of 10 feet from the ground. Officials said the new model lamps have been well received by the residents.

Since maintaining the revamped walking tracks with added amenities is crucial, the civic body has planned to bring the entire stretch under CCTV surveillance to prevent damage to the property.

Residents have welcomed the Corporation’s move to renovate the existing walking track with decorative lights. “Revamping the walking track would encourage residents to engage in walking, and the initiative should be extended to other places as well,” said S. Kumaresan, a resident.

