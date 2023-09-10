Walkers concerned over deteriorating condition of compound walls

September 10, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The deteriorating condition of the compound walls abutting the walking tracks on Race Course Road in Tiruchi has raised safety concerns among the walkers.

The track, which runs around the road for about three kilometre, is being used by a lot of senior citizens and fitness enthusiasts from various parts of the city. The Corporation initiated a redevelopment project to redesign and renovate around 250 metres long walking tracks with vintage lights and seating spaces to add amenities for the walkers.

However, over a month ago, a five-foot-long compound wall of the government students’ hostel in Khajamalai collapsed over the walking track. Fortunately, no one was injured. The morning walkers said the collapse was anticipated.

“The compound walls abutting the tracks are deteriorating day by day, and the walkers, especially the senior citizens using the track are at high risk. The civic body should conduct regular inspections to identify the weak compound walls near walking tracks to ensure safety for the residents,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a walker.

The walking track, which is near the Anna Sports Stadium and government institutions, has cracked at multiple locations. While the boys’ hostel compound wall has already collapsed, a portion of the compound walls of the district sports complex is developing cracks and is in a slanting position indicating that it would fall anytime, walkers said.

Although the officials of the Sports and Public Works departments were intimated about the need to inspect and strengthen the walls nothing has been done so far. “A solution can be made only when all the officials work together instead of blaming each other,” said T. Chandrakumar, a resident of Khajamalai.

When contacted, a Sports department official said steps would be taken to inspect and strengthen the walls.

A few months ago, wastewater from the swimming pool at the sports complex has been inundating the walking track. The water stagnation between the walking tracks and the compound walls has expressed concern over the probability of damage to the walking track. However, the issue was addressed as the authorities made steps to divert it to the plants inside the campus.

