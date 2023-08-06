HamberMenu
Walkathon to create awareness on vascular ailments

August 06, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of National Vascular Day, a walkathon was organised in Tiruchi on Sunday to spread public awareness through the message ‘Walk a Mile to Live with a Smile’ with a theme - Amputation Free India.

Organised by the Vascular Society of India, the two-kilometre walk was flagged off from Kauvery Hospital at Tennur by Suresh Subramony Venkita, group medical director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, and Dominic Rodriguez, senior physician of the hospital. The walk ended at Indian Medical Association.

The walkathon aimed to promote awareness of healthy living through proper lifestyle changes and physical activity. Diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and smoking are increasing the risk of amputations that could be avoided with timely interventions.

