August 11, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Department of Posts will be holding a ‘walk-in interview’ on August 24 at Thanjavur for the posts of Postal Life Insurance Direct Agents and PLI Field Officers to market insurance products in the Thanjavur, Mannargudi and Papanasam Head Post Offices domain.

Disclosing this in a press release, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Thanjavur Division, K.Thangamani said that any person aged above 18 years with minimum qualification of a pass in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination can attend the interview for the post of Direct Agents. For the post of Field Officers, applications were invited from retired government officials including Group A or B officers having no disciplinary inquiry pending against them.

Since previous experience in selling/marketing insurance products was considered as an added qualification, former life advisors or agents of any insurance company can also appear for the interview to be held at the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Thanjavur, located on the Thanjavur Head Post Office campus at 11 a.m. on August 24.

Aspiring persons were directed to appear for the interview with necessary documents (original and photocopies) substantiating their educational qualification, Aadhar and PAN cards, and two passport-size photographs along with their bio-data. Selected candidates shall have to furnish cash security of ₹5000 in the form of a National Savings Certificate or Kisan Vikas Patra and market the PLI/RPLI products in the jurisdiction of Thanjavur, Mannargudi and Papanasam Head Post Offices, the release added.

