Waiting hall to come up at TMC Hospital

A spacious waiting hall for relatives and attendants of patients admitted to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital is to come up under the National Urban Livelihood Mission.

Laying the foundation stone for the construction of the 12,000 square feet waiting hall at a cost of ₹3 crore, Mayor S. Ramanthan said there would be separate waiting halls for men and women with basic facilities. While the Corporation would carry out the construction, the maintenance of the facility would be vested with the hospital, he added.