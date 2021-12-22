Tiruchirapalli

‘Release unpaid wages’

THANJAVUR

The Ex-servicemen Temple Security Personnel Welfare Association has demanded immediate release of wages pending from September. In a memorandums submitted to the district administration and the police on Wednesday, its vice-president R.Balu and others lamented that wages for September, October and November for the ex-servicemen deployed for temple security services in Thanjavur district had not been released. A total of 64 ex-servicemen were engaged for night duty at the temples managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2021 8:37:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/wages/article38014267.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY