‘Release unpaid wages’

THANJAVUR

The Ex-servicemen Temple Security Personnel Welfare Association has demanded immediate release of wages pending from September. In a memorandums submitted to the district administration and the police on Wednesday, its vice-president R.Balu and others lamented that wages for September, October and November for the ex-servicemen deployed for temple security services in Thanjavur district had not been released. A total of 64 ex-servicemen were engaged for night duty at the temples managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department.