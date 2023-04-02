ADVERTISEMENT

V.Ve.Su. Iyer remembered

April 02, 2023 05:37 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi offering floral tributes to freedom fighter  V.Ve.Su. Iyer in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Sunday paid floral tributes to the late freedom fighter V.Ve.Su. Iyer here on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

The Minister, who visited the house of the freedom fighter at Varaganeri, which has been made a memorial, offered flowers on the portrait of V.Ve.Su. Iyer. Mr. Poyyamozhi also visited a photo exhibition that demonstrated the life of V.Ve.Su. Iyer and his contribution to the freedom struggle and Tamil and English literature.

The Minister later visited the library, which is being functioned at the memorial, and reviewed the reader’s strength and the facilities. He also met the family members of V. Ve.Su. Iyer and interacted with them.

