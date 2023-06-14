Voyage celebrating golden jubilee of women in T.N. police reaches Nagapattinam

June 14, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A crew of women sailors of the Coastal Security Group. who started on a voyage from Chennai in four sailboats to mark 50 years of women in Tamil Nadu police, reached Karaikal on Wednesday.

The 25-member crew started its voyage from Chennai on June 10 in four sailboats and reached MARG Karaikal Port on Wednesday. After reaching the port, the crew members set sail towards Kodiyakarai in Nagapattinam district.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese and Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh flagged off the expedition. The crew is scheduled to return to Chennai on June 17, completing the 1,000=km expedition marking the golden jubilee celebration of women in the State police force.

The first batch of the women’s wing in Tamil Nadu police was inducted in 1973 with one sub-inspector and 20 other police personnel. According to official data, there are 222 All Women Police Stations functioning across the State. The sanctioned strength of women police personnel in the State stands at 35,329 as of March 2023.

