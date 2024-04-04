Voting through postal ballots in Perambalur on April 5 and 6

April 04, 2024 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Voting through postal ballots for senior citizens aged above 85 and persons with disabilities in the Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency, who have opted to vote from home, will be held on April 5 and 6 in the first phase.

A total of 53 teams have been constituted in the six Assembly segments falling under the constituency to visit the homes of the senior citizens and persons with disabilities to enable them exercise their franchise from their respective place of stay.

The Perambalur Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Perambalur (Reserved), Lalgudi, Manachanallur, Musiri, Thuraiyur (Reserved) and Kulithalai Assembly segments. Form 12 D has been issued to senior citizens and persons with disabilities in the constituency seeking their willingness to cast their vote through postal ballot from their homes.

A total of 1,948 senior citizens and 1,524 persons with disabilities had expressed their willingness to cast their lot through postal ballot. In case such voters were not in their homes, the teams would visit on April 8 and 9 in the second phase to give them another opportunity to vote. The visit of the teams would be conveyed either over phone or through Booth Level Officials / Village Administrative Officers.

Those who do not avail the second opportunity for postal ballot cannot exercise their franchise by going to the respective polling station on April 19, a press release from Perambalur Collector and Returning Officer of the Perambalur Constituency K. Karpagam said.