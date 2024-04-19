ADVERTISEMENT

Voting proceeds smoothly at booth managed by officials with disability in Tiruchi

April 19, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nahla Nainar

Voting in progress at the model polling station managed by persons with disability at Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruchi, on April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAHLA NAINAR

Electors in the Cantonment area of Tiruchi had an opportunity to cast their vote at a booth managed by persons with disability (PwD) at the Seva Sangam Girls’ Higher Secondary School on Friday, giving a boost to equal opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections, Phase 1 LIVE Updates 

Booth No. 181/140 was one of the model polling stations, established with necessary amenities in each of the nine Assembly segments in the districts. It was manned by a male and female official with disability, assisted by able-bodied colleagues and six booth agents. The school’s four polling stations were completely helmed by women staff.

Voting in progress at the model polling station managed by persons with disability at Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruchi, on April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAHLA NAINAR

By 9 a.m., approximately 100 votes had been registered at the booth, out of a total of 1,070 votes.

Volunteers were seen helping voters, especially the elderly and PwD, to reach the booth on wheelchairs at the Seva Sangam booths, which could be accessed through ramps. “Voting is the democratic right of every Indian citizen, and we wanted to ensure that everyone could participate in it on an equal footing,” said a polling official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US