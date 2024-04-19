GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Voting proceeds smoothly at booth managed by officials with disability in Tiruchi

April 19, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Nahla Nainar
Voting in progress at the model polling station managed by persons with disability at Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruchi, on April 19, 2024.

Voting in progress at the model polling station managed by persons with disability at Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruchi, on April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAHLA NAINAR

Electors in the Cantonment area of Tiruchi had an opportunity to cast their vote at a booth managed by persons with disability (PwD) at the Seva Sangam Girls’ Higher Secondary School on Friday, giving a boost to equal opportunity.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections, Phase 1 LIVE Updates 

Booth No. 181/140 was one of the model polling stations, established with necessary amenities in each of the nine Assembly segments in the districts. It was manned by a male and female official with disability, assisted by able-bodied colleagues and six booth agents. The school’s four polling stations were completely helmed by women staff.

Voting in progress at the model polling station managed by persons with disability at Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruchi, on April 19, 2024.

Voting in progress at the model polling station managed by persons with disability at Seva Sangam Girls Higher Secondary School in Tiruchi, on April 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAHLA NAINAR

By 9 a.m., approximately 100 votes had been registered at the booth, out of a total of 1,070 votes.

Volunteers were seen helping voters, especially the elderly and PwD, to reach the booth on wheelchairs at the Seva Sangam booths, which could be accessed through ramps. “Voting is the democratic right of every Indian citizen, and we wanted to ensure that everyone could participate in it on an equal footing,” said a polling official.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Tamil Nadu / voting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.