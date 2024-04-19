Voting proceeds smoothly at booth managed by officials with disability in Tiruchi

April 19, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Electors in the Cantonment area of Tiruchi had an opportunity to cast their vote at a booth managed by persons with disability (PwD) at the Seva Sangam Girls’ Higher Secondary School on Friday, giving a boost to equal opportunity.

Booth No. 181/140 was one of the model polling stations, established with necessary amenities in each of the nine Assembly segments in the districts. It was manned by a male and female official with disability, assisted by able-bodied colleagues and six booth agents. The school’s four polling stations were completely helmed by women staff.

By 9 a.m., approximately 100 votes had been registered at the booth, out of a total of 1,070 votes.

Volunteers were seen helping voters, especially the elderly and PwD, to reach the booth on wheelchairs at the Seva Sangam booths, which could be accessed through ramps. “Voting is the democratic right of every Indian citizen, and we wanted to ensure that everyone could participate in it on an equal footing,” said a polling official.