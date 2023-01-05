Voters strength up by about 9,100 in Tiruchi district

January 05, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST

TIRUCHI

The woter strength in Tiruchi district, consisting of nine Assembly constituencies, has increased by 9,135 following the summary revision of electoral rolls.

As per the final roll released by Collector M. Pradeep Kumar here on Thursday, the district had 23,10,413 voters with 11,89,933 women, 11,20,158 men and 322 transgenders. The district had 23,01,278 voters in the draft rolls that was released on November 9, 2022.

The summary revision was carried out between November 9 and 30 last year with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying date. After verification of the applications for inclusions and deletions, 43,423 eligible voters have been included in the rolls. The names of 34,288 voters were deleted. The electoral rolls included 1,376 service personnel from the district, Mr. Kumar said.

In terms of voter strength, the Srirangam Assembly constituency remains the largest among the nine Assembly segments in the district with 3,01,659 electors and Lalgudi the smallest with 2,18,971 voters.

There were 2,81,966 voters in Manaparai and 2,86,545 voters in Tiruverumbur constituency. Tiruchi (West) had 2,68,570 voters and Tiruchi (East) 2,51,948. The Manachanallur Assembly segment had 2,48,986 voters and Musiri 2,27,021 voters. The voter strength in Thuraiyur, the only reserved constituency in the district, stood at 2,24,747. Women outnumber men in all constituencies.

The voter list would be kept for public verification at all polling stations, offices of the Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers in the district, Mr. Kumar said and urged people to check whether their names were included in the rolls. The district currently has 2,544 polling stations.