Voter turnout dips by 3.70% in Thanjavur

April 20, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The turnout in the Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency has dipped by 3.70% in the elections held on Friday compared to the 2019 general elections.

According to the data released by the District Election Wing, 68.34% of the 15,01,226 voters in the constituency exercised their franchise apart from a few thousand votes cast through postal ballot earlier.

While 72.04% of voters out of the 14,61,052 voters cast their vote in the 2019 general elections at the polling booths, 7,482 had voted through postal ballot.

A close analysis of the figures reveals that while 10,52,570 voters cast their votes at the booth in the last elections, the figure this time was 10,25,938.

Interestingly, the electorate in Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency increased with the inclusion of 40,174 names to the voter list (as on March 27, 2024), sources said.

An analysis of votes polled in the six Assembly segments in the constituency revealed that only Peravurani and Thiruvaiyaru segments recorded over 70% turnout. Peravurani clocked 72.49% while it was 71.92% in Thiruvaiyaru. Orathanadu recorded 68.89% polling, Mannargudi 67.61%, Pattukottai 67.14% and Thanjavur recorded the lowest figure of 62.01%.