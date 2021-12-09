10.l1 lakh voters in urban local bodies in Tiruchi district

TIRUCHI

09 December 2021 23:23 IST

Tiruchi Corporation has 7,74,415 voters

About 10.11 lakh voters would be eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections to urban local bodies in Tiruchi district. A bulk of the voters are in Tiruchi city limits.

Collector S.Sivarasu on Friday released the electoral rolls for the 18 urban local bodies in the district.

A total of 1,205 polling stations would be set up for the polls to the urban local bodies, the schedule for which is expected to be announced soon.

The district comprises of Tiruchi Corporation, Thuraiyur, Thuvakudi and Manapparai municipalities and Balakrishnanpatti, Kallakudi, Kattuputhur, Koothapar, Mannachanallur, Mettupalayam, Ponnampatti, Pullampadi, Poovalur, Sirugamani, M.Kannanur, Thathaiyengarpet,Thottiyam and Uppilliyapuram town panchayats.

The 64 wards in the Tiruchi Corporation have 7,74,415 voters including 3,75,397 men, 3,98,900 women and 118 transgenders. Corporation Commissioner P.M.N.Mujibur Rahuman released the voters list for public verification at the Corporation main office.

The electoral rolls would be on display for public verification at the all the four zonal offices of K.Abishekapuram, Srirangam, Ariyamangalam and Golden Rock.

There will be 859 polling stations in the city.

With 34,683 voters in 27 wards, Manapparai is the biggest among the three municipalities in the district in terms of voter strength. Thuvakudi has 28,870 voters in 21 wards while Thuraiyur has 27,881 voters in 24 wards.

With 23,404 voters in 18 wards, Manachanallur is the biggest Town Panchayat in the district.

The Uppilliyapuram Town Panchayat has the least number of voters – 6,462 -- among the town panchayats in the district.