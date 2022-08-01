Votaries of service road resent government’s “reluctance” to fulfil public aspiration

:

Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi Palpannai-Thuvakkudi Service Road has expressed resentment over the “reluctance” of the State Government to fulfill the aspirations of the public for establishment of the service lanes for safeguarding human lives from accidents.

The “apparent support” being extended by the State Government to the traders who have been opposing the project has caused “utter dismay” to the public,

S. Sakthivel, Chief Coordinator, Federation for Retrieval of Tiruchi Palpannai-Thuvakkudi Service Road, said.

“It is a matter of regret that the State Government has not responded to the nearly 1,000 petitions sent by the public two months back for completion of the project,” Mr. Sakthivel said.

It has come to light that instead of working for completion of the project as was promised before the elections to State Assembly, the Government had directed the Commissioner of Land Administration to instruct the district administration to prepare an alternative plan such that the buildings on the sides of the Palpannai-Thuvakkudi stretch of the National Highway was not affected.

It was a matter of shock for the people when the Minister Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu was pursuing plans for an elevated road with the National Highways Authority of India.

The NHAI was being restrained from fulfilling the directive of the High Court for appointment of an agency to calculate compensation for the land acquisition to lay service lanes, Mr. Sakthivel said.

The Government must not delay obtaining clearance in the High Court for the status quo order obtained by a section of traders, to prevent the service road project.

The public aspiration was that the onus was on Tiruverumbur MLA and School Education Minister to ensure the fructification of the service lane project, Mr. Sakthivel emphasised.