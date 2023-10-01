Volunteers undertake Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in Tiruchi

October 01, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a nationwide cleanliness drive on October 1, various educational institutions, government, and private sectors in the city enthusiastically participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva 2023 campaign here on Sunday.

Around 150 volunteers took part in the cleanliness drive organised by Southern Railway-Tiruchi Division at Kallukuzhi. Padmashree Marachi Subburaman inaugurated the drive, distributed yellow cloth bags to the public and urged them to switch to sustainable options.

Tiruchi Division also conducted a mass cleanliness campaign at 150 places in 61 major stations, including Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, in which nearly 2,500 volunteers participated.

The Indian Institute of Management -Tiruchi organised the Swachhata Hi Seva initiative at Mandaiyur village to raise awareness and inspire residents to keep public spaces clean and beautiful. Students and staff participated in the cleanliness drive, and they removed garbage and cleaned the pathways in and around the Murugan Temple in the village.

Managers and employees from six branches of Life Insurance Corporation of India in Tiruchi took part in a drive to clean a public park situated on the Royal Road as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.

Over 200 volunteers consisting of students, faculty members and staff took part in the cleanliness drive carried out by Indian Institute of Technology-Tiruchi. Subways, service roads and religious places in Fathima Nagar and Sethurapatti in the city were cleaned. The institute also conducted a week-long campaign to clean the campus.

As a part of the campaign, National Institute of Technology- Tiruchi conducted a cleanliness drive in Government Higher Secondary School, Valavandankottai in Thuvakudi.

A cleanliness drive to clear garbage along the roadside and near the centre median on Tiruchi- Pudukottai National Highway near MIET College was organised by the National Highways division. Engineers of Tiruchi division, workers of Gundur panchayat, NSS volunteers from MIET college and the public took part in the drive. Awareness pamphlets were also distributed.