Volunteers shy away from participating in anti -COVID 19 measures

The State government officials who were pulling all strings to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus, have been taken aback by the lukewarm response for their call for volunteers to assist them in the fight.

In order to achieve isolation of families to check community transmission of the virus, a call was made well in advance for public participation in this exercise as every household had to be reached out to spread the message.

Going by the previous incidents of natural calamities when non-governmental organisations stepped in to assist the government machinery in extending help to the affected people, the officials anticipated similar support.

Participation of volunteers would also reduce the stress among the government staff who were carrying out simultaneous tasks of disinfection and identification of people with symptoms at places from where COVID-19 positive cases have been identified.

In addition to this, initiatives such as door delivery of day-to-day requirements of people, especially in urban pockets, require additional hands as the government machinery had to concentrate on other aspects to check the spreading of COVID-19 virus.

But much to their dismay, the angst over the world-wide current COVID-19 situation seems to have kept the volunteers away. Recently, Collector M. Govinda Rao at a press conference had said that the government machinery was in need of supporting hands but not many have responded to the call.

At the same time, a few non-governmental organisations such as the one in Thanjavur town, the ‘Good Samaritan Social Service Trust’ have volunteered to assist the government machinery. It has come forward to take up door delivery of essential goods ordered by the public over phone with the help of its volunteers.