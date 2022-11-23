Volunteers, sanitary workers take part in AIDS awareness rally

November 23, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of various groups taking out a rally in Tiruchi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Cultural programmes, including folk arts events, will be conducted for 10 days in the district to raise awareness among the people of HIV/AIDS disease, said Collector M. Pradeep Kumar here on Wednesday.

Over 100 participants, including volunteers and sanitary workers, took part in the awareness rally conducted from the Collectorate to Jamal Mohammed College, flagged off by the Collector.

Inaugurating the HIV/AIDS awareness campaign and the folk arts cultural programmes, Collector pointed out that the campaign has been organised by the Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society to increase awareness among the public, particularly in rural areas.

Cultural programmes such as drama, dance and songs, will be conducted by two cultural troupes in 14 Panchayat Unions in the district.

S. Lakshmi, Joint Director of Health Services; S. Martin Manivannan, Project Manager, District AIDS Prevention and Control Unit, and other senior officials took part.

