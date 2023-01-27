ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers invited for bird census

January 27, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Counting to be carried out with public participation across 15 spots on January 29

The Hindu Bureau

Birdwatchers will have an opportunity to help forest officials in conducting the annual bird census to be held this week in Tiruchi district.

Open to members of the public, especially school and college students with an interest in birding, the counting process will be held in 15 spots, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on January 29.

“Tracking the movement of birds helps us study the condition of our local wetlands, and the general impact of climate change,” V. Gopinath, Forest Range Officer, Tiruchi, told The Hindu. “Generally, birds migrate from the North Pole to warmer climes in south Asian countries when the polar weather gets too cold for them. Changes in the flight pattern or species of birds coming to our region, could be the outcome of extreme weather phenomena such as floods or rains,” he said.

The official added that the list of birdwatching spots would be shared with respondents via WhatsApp by 6 p.m. on Saturday. More information may be had by contacting (Mobile) 94436 49119.

