Volunteers feed hungry street dogs in Tiruchi

The canine population on the streets across Tiruchi city is now getting fed, thanks to a group of animal lovers.

The main source of food for the dogs is usually roadside stalls and tea shops. With none of them functioning, the canines have been having a hard time.

Now, a 30-member volunteer group cooks food and crisscrosses the length and breadth of the city to feed the starving street dogs. The initiative was started by G. V. Karthik, an animal rights activist who has been feeding about 15 to 20 street dogs near his house during the lockdown.

He realised that the plight of all dogs across the city would be similar. He pitched his idea to Citizens Forum chairman M. Sekaran, who welcomed it. “With his help we were able to scale up our efforts,” the activist said.

Mr. Sekaran applied and acquired ID cards and permission required for volunteers to travel around the city and feed the dogs during the curfew.

A total of 50 kg of rice is being fed to nearly 600 dogs along with discarded chicken pieces bought from poultry stalls.

“The smell of meat draws the dogs. They eat well because of it,” Mr. Karthik said.

Funds for the food are contributed by the volunteers themselves.