Volunteers extend helping hands to COVID patients

06 May 2021 19:29 IST

People desperately searching for beds for their family members in various parts of the central districts are reaching out to volunteer groups. These groups, consisting of youth liaise with hospitals and COVID Care Centres, and facilitate the process.

The volunteer groups have been monitoring social media to identify requests and alert hospitals. “We have been keeping in touch with authorities in hospitals in the districts so when we get a bed request, we put the patient in touch with the hospital,” a volunteer said.

Similarly, the groups also see through treatment of mild home-quarantine patients taking the support of doctors involved in tele-consulting. “There is too much panic among patients. Some demand beds even without doctor consultation. Many even try to pay off hospitals and reserve a bed. To alleviate their stress, we put them through to doctors who are offering tele-consultation for free, and some for a nominal fee,” S. Kalyani, a volunteer said.

The volunteers have been working non-stop over the last week, as the number of beds in the districts, especially in Tiruchi has become scarce. “I sometimes get stressed about my own health or the health of my parents. We are unable to get beds for some patients for at least three or four hours. The Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital manages to accommodate patients and they have been our last resort,” she said.

The volunteers hope that the situation will get better as arrangements for more beds are made in the hospital. “The districts have prepared for COVID Care Centres, but emergency beds with ICU and oxygen support is scarce. We hope they will make arrangements to support the demand soon,” A. Sonal, another volunteer said.